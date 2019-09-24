K Country

2 Kildare Families Have Been In Emergency Accommodation For More Than 2 Years.

: 09/24/2019 - 16:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
2 families in Kildare have been living in emergency accommodation for more than 2 years.

That's according to information released by Kildare County Council to Social Democrat Cllr., Aidan Farrelly.

These families have, between them, 6 children.

They are among 61 families in emergency accommodation in the county, with 136 children.

Slightly over half have been accommodated by KCC in hotels or B&Bs for fewer than 6 months.

Another 10 families, with a total of 36 children, are being accommodated in "own door" emergency accommodation.

