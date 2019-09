Former minister Denis Naughten is supporting a new decentralisation scheme that may be introduced in the Budget.

It would see civil servants from government departments work in offices in Athlone or Sligo.

The Independent Alliance is pushing the initiative as part of Budget negotiations.

Fianna Fáil's, ex Kildare TD, Charlie McCreevy set up a failed decentralisation programme 15 years ago, but Deputy Naughten believes it's worth giving it another try.

File image: Denis Naughten/RollingNews