Mental health issues among the Traveller community have been described as a 'stark and grave crisis'.

It was one of the claims made at the Oireachtas Committee on issues affecting travellers this morning.

Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin.

Vice-Chair of the Traveller Mental Health Network, Martin Reilly told the committee about his son-in-laws suicide.

He says his family were left with no support from the State;