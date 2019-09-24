K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Trump Calls On Countries To Embrace Nationalism.

: 09/24/2019 - 17:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
donald_trump_at_rally_pixabay.jpg

Donald Trump's addressed the United Nations - calling on countries around the globe to embrace nationalism.

Mr.Trump also warned countries not to subsidise what he called Iran's 'blood lust'.

The US president says the future belongs not to globalists, but to patriots.

18un.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!