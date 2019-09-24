K Country

MPs Return To Westminster Following Supreme Court Ruling That Prorogation Was Unlawful.

09/24/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
British MPs are returning to Westminster, after Boris Johnson was found to have acted unlawfully in suspending Parliament.

UK Supreme Court justices were unanimous in their ruling this morning.

It leaves the prime minister facing calls to resign, however Downing Street sources say Mr Johnson won't be quitting.

He's in New York, where he's due to address the United Nations, and meet the Taoiseach and will then fly back to London.

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has told his party's conference that the country needs to go to the polls:
 

