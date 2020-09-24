K Drive

An Extra 200 Parking Spaces Are Being Created At Sallins Train Station.

An extra 200 parking spaces are being created at Sallins Train Station.

The work will begin this month  and is expected to be completed by Christmas.
 
Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless said "An additional 200 spaces will be added to parking capacity here. This much needed extra car parking capacity will make a real difference to the commuters using the station every day. Commuters have regularly been forced onto earlier trains to secure a parking space at the station. This clearly has a knock-on effect on the quality of life and on the capacity of the train services provided."

"In many ways Sallins Station has been a victim of its own success being a convent location to Dublin city centre and the leap card makes it a very cost-effective option."

 

