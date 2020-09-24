Listen Live Logo

Foreign Affairs Ministers Meets 4 NI Parties To Discuss Brexit.

: 09/24/2020 - 13:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Foreign Affairs Minister's met with leaders of four parties in the North to discuss Brexit and the British Government's controversial approach to the Withdrawal Agreement.

Simon Coveney held talks with the leaders of Sinn Fein, the SDLP, the Alliance and Green Party in Dublin this morning.

Minister Coveney says there was strong agreement on the vital importance of implementing the protocol in full and in good faith.

The Irish protocol is designed to avoid a hard border in Ireland, while the UK's internal market bill aims to change the agreement already reached on the issue between the EU and the UK.

 

