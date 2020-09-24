Bus Connections Dublin Area Bus Network Published By The NTA.

The National Transport Authority has published it's new Dublin Area Bus Network plan as part of BusConnects.

That plan includes parts of Co. Kildare currently served by Dublin Bus: Leixlip, Celbridge, Maynooth & Ballymore Eustace.

It's expected to be implemented in phases starting next year and will see a 23 per cent increase in services.

There will also be new connections and a number of routes will start operating 24 hours a day.

The final version follows 72-thousand submissions and three rounds of public consultation.

Stock image; Pixabay