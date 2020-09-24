K Drive

Kildare County Council, Gardai & HSE Commend The People Of Kildare For Their Response to Covid 19.

: 09/24/2020 - 13:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The people of Kildare have been commend for responding to the Covid 19 pandemic with "incredible resilience, community spirit and an overwhelming commitment" to local and regional restrictions.

That's the view of the Mayor of Kildare, The Chief Executive of Kildare County Council, Kildare Garda Chief Superintendent, John Scanlan and the HSE's Chief Officer for the regional, Ann O'Shea

A multi-agency meeting took place yesterday.

This included a review of their collective response to the pandemic.

They says " during the period of enhanced restrictions utilising the structures of the Major Emergency Management Framework greatly assisted the coordination between the organisations."

This also highlighted lessons learned "for each of the agencies that will assist with the future challenges that Kildare is likely to face with the anticipated difficult winter period that approaches."

The Kildare Community Call helpline remains open, 6 days a week, to offer non-medical and non-emergency support.

It can be contacted on 1800 300 174.

 

