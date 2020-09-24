K Drive

Kildare Gardai Seize Car Last Tazed 778 Days Ago.

: 09/24/2020 - 15:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_seize.jpg

Kildare Gardai have seized a car which was last taxed 778 days ago.

Naas Roads Policing Unit enountered the vehicle on a road in North kildare.

It had no insurance or  Certificate of Road Worthiness.

Proceedings are to follow.

 

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana

 

