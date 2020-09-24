Man Convicted Of The Murder Of David Boland In Athy In 2018.

A man has been convicted of the murder of David Boland in Athy.

34 year old Mr. Boland, a father of one from Nurney, died after being stabbed during an incident on Duke Street, on November 1st, 2018.

Calvin Cullen, who was then 20, was charged with his murder.

That charge was struck out at Naas District because of a delay in service of the book of evidence.

The Director of Public Prosecutions subsequently directed that Mr. Cullen be re-charged.

He went forward for trial before Ms Justice Tara Burn at the Central Criminal Court, sitting in Kilkenny.

He was, today, found guilty of murder.

A sentencing date has yet to be set.