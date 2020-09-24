K Doc Clarifies Its Method Of Charging For Consultations Which May Result In Covid 19 Tests.

Kildare's out of hours service, K Doc, has clarified it position on charges levied for phone consultations which may result in Covid 19 tests.

It follows a number of contacts to Kfm this week, in which people contend they were charged for tests.

K Doc entered in to a service agreement with the HSE, meaning tests conducted after September 1st are free.

KDoc says it operates a "pre-payment policy for non-COVID related consultations, which includes consultations where the patient does not inform our admin staff of the reason for their call."

It adds that "Following a doctor consultation, if it transpires that the consultation was COVID related, and if the call centre staff were not informed of this in advance, the patient may apply for a refund directly from KDOC."

Its statement, in full, is :

"KDOC operate a pre-payment policy for non-COVID related consultations, which includes consultations where the patient does not inform our admin staff of the reason for their call. Following a doctor consultation, if it transpires that the consultation was COVID related, and if the call centre staff were not informed of this in advance, the patient may apply for a refund directly from KDOC. Once the consultation in question is confirmed as COVID related the refund will be processed. This typically takes less than 48 hours. This policy has been in place since 01.09.2020."