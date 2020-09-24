Listen Live Logo

Listen: HSE AIms To Hire 12,500 Additional Staff.

: 09/24/2020 - 16:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hse_plaque.jpg

The HSE is aiming to hire an additional 12,500 people as part of their Winter Plan.

The 600 million euro plan promises that almost 900 acute hospital beds will be open throughout the winter months.

Kacey O'Riordan reports;

File image: RollingNews

