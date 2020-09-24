Listen Live Logo

Listen: Central Bank Says KBC's Response To Tracker Mortgage Scandal "Devastating".

: 09/24/2020 - 16:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
KBC Bank's persistent refusal to accept its failings during the tracker mortgage scandal has been described as appalling.

It was fined €18.3 million by the Central Bank, after accepting 12 regulatory breaches in the investigation.

The Central Bank described KBC's response to the scandal as 'devastating' and said it had 'a proactive strategy to convert customers off their tracker rates'.

It impacted over 3 thousand 700 accounts, and led to the loss of 66 properties, 11 of which were family homes.

The fine is in addition to compensation and refunds worth over 153 million it had to pay to customers affected by the scandal.

KBC was said to have 'persistently refused to accept its failings', despite having multiple opportunities to do so.

David Hall is of Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation and joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.

