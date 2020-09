82 per cent of charities say they’re very concerned about whether there will be sufficient funding for them to provide their services next year.

Half of charitable organisations say they have experienced an increase in demand for their services during the pandemic.

The national association of charities, The Wheel, says organisations will need 445 million euro in government funding to survive in 2021.

Ivan Cooper, Director of Public Policy, joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.