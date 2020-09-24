Listen Live Logo

Listen: Donegal Could Be Moved To Level 3 Restrictions Tonight.

09/24/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Donegal could be put to level three COVID restrictions as early as tonight.

The cabinet is meeting over the phone this afternoon to consider advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

