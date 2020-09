A state watchdog's calling for urgent action to ensure the Covid-19 death toll among mental health patients doesn't continue to rise.

17 service-users lost their lives in three centres between April and early July, and 154 got the virus.

The Mental Health Commission says there were delays and inconsistencies with testing during this monitoring period.

Chief executive, Caragh's John Farrelly, says a third of units or hostels also had some dormitory-style accommodation - causing big problems.