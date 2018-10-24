The Eleven To Two Show

MEPs Voting Today On Measures To Reduce Plastics Pollution In Seas.

: 10/24/2018 - 10:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
MEPs are today voting on measures to reduce the amount of plastics polluting our seas.

Plastic plates, straws and cutlery are among the items to be outlawed.

The Dail has also been debating a motion calling for support for a Green Party bill on plastic waste.
 

 

Stock image.

