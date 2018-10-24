The Eleven To Two Show

Up To 40 Schools May Be At Risk Of Closure Because Of Structural Issues.

: 10/24/2018 - 10:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
class_room_chairs.jpeg

It's reported up to 40 schools may now be at risk of closure because of structural issues.

According to the Irish Independent, the Department of Education is widening its investigation from the initial 30 schools constructed by Western Building Systems.

Two schools in Athy are among the first batch of thirty:  Athy's Scoil Phádraig Naofa, with respect to a Phase Two structure and an 8 classroom building connected with the Athy Model School.

Two Dublin schools - Tyrrelstown Educate Together and St Luke's National School in Mulhuddart - have been forced to shut over safety concerns.

Western Building Systems says its school projects have always passed compliance inspections in the past.

It's offered to meet with the Education Minister and his officials to help in any investigation.

 

 

Stock image.

