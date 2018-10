A 58 year old man has been shot dead in Cork.

It happened at a farm in Raleigh outside Macroom at around half 11 last night.

It's understood the injured man rang a friend following the shooting, who arrived at the scene to find him seriously hurt.

The man died at the scene and Gardai are carrying out an examination of the scene, which is sealed off this morning.

No arrests have been made and Gardai are looking into whether the shooting may be linked to a local dispute.