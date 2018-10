The Children's Minister says the excavation at the Tuam Mother and Baby home may provide a template for other locations.

The Government confirmed yesterday that the Co. Galway site will be fully excavated and forensically examined.

It's thought hundreds of children's remains are buried there.

The latest DNA testing will be used to attempt to identify the bodies.

Minister Katherine Zappone says a team of experts is being assembled.

File image: RollingNews