A man is still being questioned following a fatal shooting in Co. Cork.

A 58 year old man died following the incident at a farmhouse in Raleigh on the outskirts of Macroom at around 11.30pm last night.

It's believed the victim rang a friend following the shooting who notified gardaí after he found him with a gunshot wound.

A man in his 60s was arrested this morning and is being questioned at Bandon Garda Station.

The scene remains cordoned off