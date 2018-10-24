Listen: TD Says Govt. Cannot Sit On Its Hands On BnM Job Losses.

The Government must not sit on its hands when it comes to job losses at Newbridge headquartered Bord Na Mona according to an Offaly TD

430 workers are to be made redundant following the closure of 17 active bogs.

150 of those job losses will take place by April.

The company says the decision was made because of the need for de-carbonisation, which it says is the biggest challenge facing the planet.

Fianna Fáil's Barry Cowen has written to the Taoiseach and the EU commission calling for a forum to be set up to support the community.