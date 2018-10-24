Listen: Structural Review At Several Schools Shows 80% Probability Of Wall Collapse.

K Drive

A structural review of several schools has shown an 80 per cent chance of a wall falling out.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says as many as 40 schools may be affected by building defects and are being examined.

Two schools in Athy are among the first batch of thirty, named yesterday:  Athy's Scoil Phádraig Naofa, with respect to a Phase Two structure and an 8 classroom building connected with the Athy Model School.

The Minister says students, parents and teachers should know by the end of midterm if their school has to join a number already closed.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says teams will be working through the bank holiday weekend to examine the safety of the schools:

