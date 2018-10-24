K Drive

€2 Million Glass Recycling Centre, A World First, Opens In Kildare.

: 10/24/2018 - 15:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A landmark recycling facility, built at a cost of €2 million, has opened in Kildare.

Glassco Recycling, in Naas, says its centre is the first of of its kind in the world.

It is dedicated to recycling non-transparent glass waste.

This means an additional 10,000 tonnes of previously discarded glass being recycled each year.

Glassco Recycling currently services approximately 1,300 bring bank locations across Ireland, and 2,500 private customers, primarily in the hospitality sector.

Managing Director of Glassco, Zeki Mustafa, who has been in the business of recycling glass in Ireland for nearly 20 years, explains: “Glass recyclers like us, rely on optical sorting machines, to automatically remove contamination from the waste glass stream. Until now, these machines had no way to differentiate between a stone or piece of ceramic, and a piece of non-transparent glass, which meant that all dark non-transparent glass ended up being rejected and landfilled”.

 

