Listen Back: Wednesday's Edition Of Kildare Focus With Ciara Plunkett

Listen back to Kildare Focus with Ciara Plunkett, joined by Ass. Prof. Midwifery & Post-Doctoral Researcher at the TCD School Of Nursing and Midwifery, Deirdre Daly, on Hidden maternal health problems: what women don't talk about and health professionals don't ask; Margaret Walsh, Athy Shackleton Museum on the Shackleton Autum School, which begins on Friday,Garda Dave Prendergast on the Kildare Garda Division Youth awards, which are now open for nominations and Karina Doorley of the ESRI on a study showing women were disproportionaly affected by tax policies during the recession
About Us
Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.
Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.
Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station. You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.
Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!