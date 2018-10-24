The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

CNN Evacuates New York Office Following The Discovery Of A Suspect Package.

: 10/24/2018 - 17:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
cnn_logo.png

US news channel CNN has evacuated its building in New York City - after a suspect package was found.

It follows the interception of parcel bombs sent to former president Barack Obama and ex-first lady Hillary Clinton.

The White House has called those behind the packages 'cowards'.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!