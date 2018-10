There's been an increase in the number of people homeless in Kildare.

Data just released by the Dept. of Housing for September shows 115 people in this county living in emergency accommodation.

That's up from 112 in August.

This is the second month in which the Dept. has released its re-categorised data.

Despite that, the number of people in Kildare in homelessness is still more than Meath (80) and Wicklow (26), combined.

Nationally, 5869 and 3829 children were homeless last month