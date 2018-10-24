K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Trial Of Man Accused Of Murder & Dismemberment Says He Shot O'Brien During A Fight.

: 10/24/2018 - 17:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
criminal_courts_of_justice_2.jpg

The trial of a man accused of murdering his friend and dismembering his body has heard he told Gardaí he panicked and shot him during a fight.

Paul Wells Senior of Barnamore Park, Finglas in Dublin admits killing Kenneth O’Brien in January 2016 but claims it was unintentional.

Mr. O'Brien's torso was found in a canal in Co. Kildare.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney has this report, which some listeners may find upsetting:

newstalk171785.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

The night before Gardaí interviewed Paul Wells for an eighth time, he told them he was overwhelmed by guilt and would tell them everything in the morning
The next day he told them Kenneth O’Brien wanted him to kill his partner and he claimed he called over to his house on the night in question to discuss how he’d do it.
Mr. Wells said he didn't want to harm her and he just lost it. 
He said they grappled out the back of his house and Mr. O’Brien dropped a gun.
He claimed his friend reached for it and he panicked and picked it up first and shot him in the back of the head but he said he didn't want to kill him.
It is the prosecution’s case that he then dismembered the father of one’s body with a chainsaw. 
The court heard previously that Mr. O’Brien’s torso was found in a suitcase floating in a canal in Co. Kildare on the same day he was reported missing.
The trial continues tomorrow.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!