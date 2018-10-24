American Country

KCC Announces Full Time Parking Mgmt. In Naas And Athy.

: 10/24/2018 - 17:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Full time parking management has been introduced to Athy and Naas.

Kildare County Council says this means parking spaces in both towns are "more accessible".

It also notes that parking compliance levels are "reaching a growing average of 87% in Athy, and 86% in Naas ensuring an adequate turnover of parking spaces to enhance the business and shopping experience."

Kildare County Council has also provided secure Park and Ride facilities in Hedermans car park, Friary Road, Naas and Fairgreen car park, Naas with a daily parking rate of €3.00 per day.

Athy has also been enhanced with the redevelopment of Meeting Lane car park which has been provided with public lighting, CCTV and new Electric Charging Points.

