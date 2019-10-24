The Eleven To Two Show

Man Charged In Connection With Suspected Assault & Endangerment Incident In City West.

: 10/24/2019 - 11:00
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_badge.jpg

A man has been charged in connection with a suspected assault and endangerment incident in City West in Dublin.

A man in his 20s was hit by a car during the incident.

A number of units of the gardaí attended this incident at half 5 yesterday evening outside City West Shopping Centre in Dublin.

A man in his 20s was hit by a car. He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The scene was technically and forensically examined and a car was seized by officers.

A 23 year-old man was arrested and taken to Tallaght Garda Station. He is due to appear before Dublin District Court this morning.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information is being asked to get in touch with Gardaí.

