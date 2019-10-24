The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

EPA Audit Of Leixlip Water Treatment Plant To Begin At 2pm.

: 10/24/2019 - 11:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
epa_logo.gif

The Environmental Protection Agency is carrying out an inspection of Leixlip Water Teatment Plant at the centre of the boil water notice at 2 O'clock this afternoon.

Irish Water says, however,  it's unlikely that the notice will be lifted today.

A mechanical fault at the North Kildare plant allowed untreated water to enter the system.

The boil notice has left 600-thousand people unable to drink their tap water in parts of Dublin, Kildare and Meath.

Those affected in Kildare include people living in Maynooth, Leixlip, Celbridge and Straffan.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!