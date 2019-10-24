EPA Audit Of Leixlip Water Treatment Plant To Begin At 2pm.

The Environmental Protection Agency is carrying out an inspection of Leixlip Water Teatment Plant at the centre of the boil water notice at 2 O'clock this afternoon.

Irish Water says, however, it's unlikely that the notice will be lifted today.

A mechanical fault at the North Kildare plant allowed untreated water to enter the system.

The boil notice has left 600-thousand people unable to drink their tap water in parts of Dublin, Kildare and Meath.

Those affected in Kildare include people living in Maynooth, Leixlip, Celbridge and Straffan.