KCC Refuse Planning Permission For Bord Na Mona/ESB Solar Farm.

Permission for Bord na Mona/ESB application for a solar farm in parts of north and north west Kildare has been refused

The firms sought a 10 year permission for the construction and operation of 2 areas of solar photovoltaic arrays mounted on metal frames over an area of approximately 200 hectares.

The relevant lands are in Drehid, Mulgeeth, Ballynamullagh, Mucklon, Kilmurray (Carbury By), Killyon and Timahoe East.

Kildare County Council refused to grant permission, having regard to its policy "expressed in NH5 Section 13.7 of the Kildare County Development Plan, 2017-2023, to inter alia protect favourable conservation status of habitats and protected species, including those listed under the Bird Directive, the Wildlife Acts and the Habitats Directive and to protect and promote the conservation of biodiversity outside of designated areas and to ensure that species and habitats that are protected under the above legislation are adequately protected".

It is open to the applicants to appeal the decision to An Bord Pleanala.

The development description, as published by Kildare County Council:

"a ten year planning permission to develop a renewable energy development. The proposed renewable energy development will comprise of (a) the construction and operation of 2 areas of solar photovoltaic arrays mounted on metal frames over an area of approximately 200ha, and having a maximum overall height of 3 metres over ground level; (b) Internal solar farm underground cabling; (c) 2 no. temporary construction compounds; (d) recreation and amenity works, including looped walk (upgrade of existing tracks and provision of new tracks, car parking and vehicular access); (e) 1 no. Battery Storage compound; (f) upgrade of existing tracks and provision of new site access roads; (g) site drainage; (h) forestry felling and replanting; (i) permanent signage; and (j) all associated site development and ancillary works. The proposed renewable energy development will have an operational life of 35 years from the date of commissioning. The overall renewable energy project also includes the provision of a 110kV substation with associated electrical plant, welfare facilities, waste water holding tank, security fencing, upgrade of existing tracks and provision of new site access roads, 110kV overhead line grid connection cabling with associated angle lattice masts and supporting polesets and all ancillary works, which is subject to a separate planning application made directly to An Bord Pleanála in accordance with Section 182A of the Planning and Development Act 2000 (as amended). An Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) and Natura Impact Statement (NIS) has been prepared in relation to the project and accompanies this planning application. Revised by significant further information consisting of; Further Information Response Report; Updated Environmental Impact Assessment Report and Appendices; Updated Natura Impact Statement; Amended Planning Application Drawings, showing; amended access/amenity track (relocated to accommodate Marsh Fritillary habitat), updated amenity signage, clarification of road sectional drawings, additional substation cross section drawing. Updated photomontage booklet

Development Address:

Townlands of Drehid, Mulgeeth,,Ballynamullagh, Mucklon, Kilmurray (Carbury By),,Killyon and Timahoe East,Co. Kildare"