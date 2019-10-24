Listen: Kildare Man, Who Battled Additiction For 30 Years, Says Govt. Not Doing Enough To Help People Like Him.

A Kildare homeless man who attempted suicide after being addicted to alcohol and drugs for over 30 years says the government isn't doing enough to support people like him.

Declan Kyne from Newbridge is one of the over 11 thousand people Merchants Quay Ireland helped last year.

Demand for the charity's services in the midlands almost doubled in 2018 - and increased by 9 per cent in Dublin.

Declan, who's now getting clean and after three decades of addiction, says the lack of supports has had a devastating impact on his family: