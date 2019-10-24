Latest JNLR Research Confirms Millions CHOOSE RADIO: Kfm Leads Way in Kildare

“In a busy world, radio advertising is the destination of choice”, that’s the message from Gabrielle Cummins, Chairperson of the Choose Radio Group.

The latest Joint National Listenership Research (JNLR) listenership figures released today (Thurs, Oct. 24th) show that Irish radio stations consistently deliver audiences of millions to advertisers and brands. Radio continues to be the audio medium of choice for people in Ireland with a massive 85% share of the audio market in Ireland. This compares with 7.8% own music, 5.6% Spotify and 1.1% podcasts.

"Radio is the only mass medium that dovetails into our busy lives. You don’t need to be sitting in front of a screen, reading a paper, concentrating on a digital display or waiting for recommendations from friends for radio advertising to be effective. Messages broadcast on radio slot neatly into our lives without imposition or causing us to adjust our behaviour. There is no fast-forward on radio, no mute or block buttons - just great ads which get into your head!” added Gabrielle Cummins, Chairperson of the Choose Radio Group.

The JNLR is the most robust research conducted in Ireland. The latest JNLR figures released today confirm the popularity of radio in Ireland with 81% of the population tuning in every day. This translates into weekday figures of 3.15 million listeners.

JNLR October 2019 - the facts

1. 81% of people in Ireland listened to the radio yesterday.

2. On average, they spend more than 4 hours with radio every day.

3. When it comes to any audio listening in Ireland, live radio rules with 85%. This compares to 7.8% of owned music, 1.1% to podcasts and 5.6% to Spotify.

4. Radio also dominates when compared with other media –53% of all adults in Ireland used Social Media yesterday and just 29% read a national newspaper last week.

5. Irish radio’s strong on-air performance is complemented across its digital platforms with over 11 million social connections.

***The Research (JNLR), once again, confirms Kfm as the leading radio station broadcasting in county Kildare!

Kfm leads, by a wide margin, all national and regional stations broadcasting into the county on Daily Listenership, in Market Share – the length of time listeners spend listening, which is crucial to advertisers - and in the overall number of listeners reached weekly: all of which confirms Kfm comfortably ahead of all national, regional and other stations broadcasting into county Kildare..

CEO Clem Ryan says:

“The latest research is proof once again of the impact of radio nationally and locally, which is reflected in Kfm’s consistently high standard of on-air content across the year.

"The research is assurance to Kfm’s advertisers and programme sponsors that their brand message reaches a significantly bigger audience on Kfm than on any other media in the county.

"It is a ringing endorsement of the Kfm brand, underpinned by our excellent staff and the consistent loyalty of our listeners: I would like to sincerely thank all concerned!