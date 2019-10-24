The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Irish Water Says "No Timeline" For Lifting Boil Water Notice.

: 10/24/2019 - 12:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Irish Water says there is "no timeline" as to when the boil water notice in parts of Kildare, Dublin and Meath will be lifted.

600,000 people are affected.

The Environmental Protection Agency is to carry out an inspection at the water treatment plant in Leixlip at 2pm.

Problems were detected at around 11 O'clock on Tuesday morning, and the notice was issued shortly before five that evening.

Irish Water has been continually testing the supply and liaising with the HSE.

Once the HSE is satisfied, the notice will be lifted.

Irish Water says it hopes to have the notice lifted, before the Bank Holiday weekend, , but reiterated that there is no definitive timeline.

John O'Donoghue is Regional Operations Manager at Irish Water, and has been speaking to Kildare Today.

