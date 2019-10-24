The Night Shift

Listen: Health Minister Says Ambulance Response Times Not Acceptable.

The Health Minister says it's not acceptable that anyone has to wait too long for an ambulance.

New figures released under the Freedom of Information Act show that in 123 cases so far this year, it's taken over an hour for paramedics to respond to a life-threatening emergency.

3 of those cases were in Kildare.

Mayo is where the two longest wait times were - one of them saw a patient having to wait almost 4 hours.

Health Minister Simon Harris says it's concerning - and insists the ambulance service will get more resources:

Kildare hour+ ambulance attendance times:
01:16:09
01:18:28
01:25:23

