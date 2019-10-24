Listen: Police Confirm 31 Men & 8 Women Found Dead In Essex Container.

British Police have confirmed 31 men and 8 women, all of whom were Chinese, were found dead in a container in Essex yesterday.

Three properties in County Armagh are being searched by officers while police have been given another 24 hours to question the 25-year-old driver on suspicion of murder.

Belgian authorities say it's "not yet clear" when and where the victims were placed in the container, which arrived by ferry from Belgium early yesterday morning.

Gardaí are examining the movements of the Irish-owned truck at the centre of the discovery.

Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny has told the Dáil the lorries are like modern coffin ships: