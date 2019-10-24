Listen: Ceann Comhairle Warns TDs Their Will Be No Repeat Of Voting Irregularities.

TDs have been warned voting irregularities in the Dáil can't be allowed to happen again.

Changes to voting rules were introduced this afternoon following a report into phantom voting by some Fianna Fáil TDs.

The report recommended no disciplinary action but said there should be a review of how TDs vote.

Ceann Comhairle, Kildare South TD, Sean O Fearghail said the whole vote gate incident has undermined the credibility of the Dáil.

Fine Gael party chairman, Kildare South TD, Martin Heydon was critical of the actions of the Fianna Fáil TDs.