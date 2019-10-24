The Night Shift

Go Ahead Ireland To Operate 120 Bus Service From December.

: 10/24/2019 - 16:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
go_ahead_bus_company_logo.png

Its understood that Go-Ahead Ireland will begin operating the 120 Edenderry to Dublin service, via Kildare, from December 1st.

The service is currently operated by Bus Eireann.

Earlier today, Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, criticised the decision by the National Transport Authority to remove double decker vehicles from the existing service, in advance of its transfer to Go Ahead Ireland.

That has resulted in peak-time capacity issues.

Social Democrat Cllr., Aidan Farrelly, has spoken with Go Ahead Ireland today, and says the operator has confirmed to him that the first eight journeys of the day will be served by double-decker buses travelling to Dublin.

Eight double-deckers buses will operate from Dublin in the late-afternoon on weekdays.

