An audit is continuing at the treatment plant at the centre of the country's largest ever boil water notice.

The problem at Leixlip has been fixed, but 600,000 people in Kildare, Dublin and Meath still can't drink their tap water.

The system needs time to fully flush through, and it's not clear if that will happen in time for the long weekend.

The Kildare areas affected include: Leixlip, Maynooth, Celbridge and Straffan.