Kildare County Council have advised that there will be maintenance carried out on the R445 Dual Carriageway today Saturday October 24th.

KCC advise that grass cutting and other maintenance works will be carried out on the R445 Naas to Newbridge Dual Carriageway..

Traffic management will be in place for the duration of these works and motorists are asked to drive with care.

KCC are asking for your co-operation and any inconvenience caused is regretted.