Kildare's Draft Register Of Electors For 2021/2022 Remains Open To New Entrants And Amendments

: 24/10/2020 - 09:52
Author: Ciarán Halpin
Kildare's Draft Register of Electors for 2021/2022 remains open to new entrants, and amendments.

It will come in to effect on February 15th, and will remain in place for every vote for the following 12 months.

Everyone over the age of 18, and ordinarily resident in either of Kildare's constituencies, can register.

KCC is asking people to visit www.checktheregister.ie to make sure information for those already registered in correct.

Forms for registration and for changing address, are available here.

Completed forms to be returned to Register of Electors, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas

The Draft Register of Electors  will be published on Sunday, 1st November 2020.

