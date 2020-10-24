Across The Years

18 Staff And 9 Patients Test Positive For Covid-19 at Naas General Hospital Forcing A Ward Lockdown

: 24/10/2020 - 10:28
Author: Ciarán Halpin
naas_hospital.jpg

 

The psychiatric unit at  Naas General Hospital has been locked down after a patient, who was transferred from Dublin without undergoing a Covid-19 swab, infected the entire ward.

At least 18 staff and nine patients at Naas General Hospital  have thus far tested positive for the virus.

Mass testing of the hospital’s staff will not take place before bank holiday Monday.

The patient was transferred from Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown to Nass on Friday, October 16.

He was moved to the general wards within the hospital, which employs in the region of 1,000 people, on Monday, having become ill, and tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Lakeview Psychiatric Unit at Naas Hospital is a 30-bed ward which adjoins the emergency department within the main hospital building.

The unit shares equipment such as x-ray and MRI machines with the rest of the hospital.

