Ireland could get the first batch of a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year.

Pfizer Ireland managing director, Paul Reid, believes his company's jab could be approved for emergency use at the end of November.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, he says clinical trials are moving at 'breakneck speed'.

Mr Reid says it can have 100 million doses ready by the end of the year and that discussions are underway with the EU Commission on a purchase agreement for first deliveries.