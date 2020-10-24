Across The Years

Listen: A Member Of NPHET Says People's Behaviour Is Changing In Relation To Covid-19

: 24/10/2020 - 10:45
Author: Ciarán Halpin
people_in_silhouette_1.png

 

A member of the National Public Health Emergency Team says people's behaviour is changing in relation to Covid-19.

It comes as those testing positive for the virus has declined in the last seven days from 8.9 to 5.8 percent.

New figures from the CSO show the average number of contacts per positive case was four in the week ending October 9th, that's down from six contacts per case four weeks ago.

Dr Mary Favier, Covid advisor to the Irish College of General Practitioners, says we're moving in the right direction:

 

nphet.wav, by Ciarán Halpin

 

