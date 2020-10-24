A Garda Investigation Is Underway After The Discovery Of An Illegal Pub In Athy

A Garda investigation is underway after the discovery of an illegal pub in Co. Kildare.

Officers raided the suspected shebeen in Athy yesterday evening after being alerted through social media.

There they found a fully fitted bar with stools, tables, chairs, a 70 inch flat screen TV and a full size pool table.

Five beer kegs were seized along with a significant amount of spirits, bottled beers, and bar equipment.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.

They're appealing for anyone who has information on illegal shebeens to contact their local Garda station.