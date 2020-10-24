Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Dublin Fire Brigade And Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Truck That's Rolled Over On The M50

: 24/10/2020 - 12:30
Author: Ciarán Halpin
garda_accident_sign_via_indepdent_dot_ie.jpg

 

Dublin Fire Brigade and Gardai are at the scene of a truck that's rolled over on the M50.

It happened at Junction 3 at the M1 on the northbound side.

The slip road has been closed to facilitate emergency crews.

They are also dealing with a fuel spill on the road.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!