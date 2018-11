Normal service has resumed on the Local Link 883 service between Athy and Newbridge today.

It has been disrupted since Wednesday, because of works on the Athy to Monasterevin Road.

That required a change in pick-up and drop off points in Athy, Kilberry and Kildangn.

The works concluded yesterday, four days ahead of schedule.

Local Link says all route 883 services are operating normally today.