Man Charged Over Death Of Irish Man In New York

: 11/24/2018 - 12:13
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
A 25 year-old man's been charged with assault, after the death of an Irish man in New York last week.

He was reportedly arrested after Danny McGee was allegedly punched outside a bar in Queens on Thursday morning.

The 21 year-old was brought to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

